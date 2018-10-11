Chitrangda Singh has revealed that she walked out of director Kushan Nandy's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz after being traumatised on the sets. The actor explained that she was asked to reshoot an intimate scene with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui several times, and at last when Kushan said ‘apna petticoat uthao aur ragdo aapne aap ko’! she walked out of the film.

Many shocking accounts of sexual harassment are pouring in day by day and the latest one has taken Bollywood by surprise, actor Chitrangda Singh has revealed that she walked out of director Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz after being traumatised on the sets. According to an interview on entertainment website SpotboyE.com, the actor explained that she was asked to reshoot an intimate scene with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui several times, and at last when Kushan said ‘apna petticoat uthao aur ragdo aapne aap ko’! she walked out of the film.

Interestingly, after Chitrangada left the film she had alleged that she was harassed on the sets by director Nandy and now in the wake of #MeToo she has once again opened up about her experiences while throwing her weight behind Tanushree Dutta.

“When I shot for the film (Babumoshai Bandookbaaz), suddenly they came up with a titillating scene and asked me to do it with Nawazuddin. The director just ordered ‘apna petticoat uthao aur ragdo aapne aap ko’! Who talks like this? He was just atrocious. I was offended, and I walked out, Chitrangada was quoted by News18 as saying.

Shockingly, she has also revealed that Nawazuddin was also there but he didn’t say a word in her defence.

“Nawaz was there, the DOP (Director of Photography) was there, a female producer was there but nobody stood up for me. And to top it all, during the film’s first press conference they very blatantly said ‘we are glad she left as we got a better replacement’. During one of the film promotional events Nawaz went on and made a statement that ‘humne toh doh baari mazze kar liye’ (We got to enjoy twice), she was quoted as saying.

After Chitrangada walked out of the film, she was replaced by Bidita Bag as the female lead of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Director Kushan Nandy has come out to deny Chitrangada’s allegations at that time. He said that intimate scenes were not the reason behind her walking out of the project.

