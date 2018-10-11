The latest in the wave of accusations of sexual harassment is director Subhash Ghai. An anonymous woman shared her horrific ordeal to Mahima Kukreja, who called out Utasav Utsav Chakraborty for harassment, and said that Ghai drugged her and raped her in Lonavala when she was working with him on a movie.

This new revelation has got Twitter talking, people are hailing the victim for her guts to call out Ghai, who as per many Twitter users have a history of harassing many women.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter after the allegation came out. (NewsX independently cannot verify these claims)

A girl I used to date also received inappropriate gestures from Subhash Ghai. She was a student at his Whistling Woods college. https://t.co/xeh5lxrxOb — Eden Hazard FC (@KoshurBlue) October 11, 2018

Subhash Ghai was always known as one of the most notorious casting couch predators in Bollywood. This is horrifying. https://t.co/BOrJPY71GS — Karthik §hankar (@kookykarthik) October 11, 2018

I hope Mahima Choudhary comes out with her story on Subhash Ghai… hope she can muster up enough courage to bring down this serial sexual predator…. — Yogesh (@YogeshShende) October 11, 2018

The real harassers of Bollywood are finally being brought out – Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan. There's more. There's more. Bollywood – #TimesUp. GET READY TO FACE THE MUSIC. — Harihar Goswami (@harihar_goswami) October 11, 2018

In one such podcast, Varun Grover had come as a guest. He mentioned he is coming from Subhash Ghai's office, when he (grover) entered the office, he saw a very hot girl sitting in lap of Subhash Ghai. Subhash Ghai was caressing her thighs while speaking to Grover. + — Ankur (@ankurjainiam) October 11, 2018

There’s always been stories about Subhash Ghai, even with popular actresses ; hope he gets punished — Hasina 👑 (@desigirl_sa) October 11, 2018

Terrible but not surprising at all. Those who follow the hindi film industry for a long time know that Subhash Ghai is a sexual predator. Been waiting for him to be ousted ever since #Metoo began. — Akshata Hegde (@woke_inprogress) October 11, 2018

I hope #AishwaryaRaiBachchan will soon speak about the casting couch she was involved in, with Subhash Ghai 🙌🏻 #MeToo pic.twitter.com/BrC6rNGQv3 — Aakhon Ki Gustakhiyan✨ (@h_hazra) October 10, 2018

However, Ghai has come out to strictly deny the allegations, saying it has become a fashion to malign anyone while adding that he has always been respectful towards women in life as well in the workplace.

Sad that it’s becoming a fashion to malign anyone known,bringing stories from past without truth or half truth.I deny firmly all false allegations like these. I've always respected every woman in my life&at work place: Subhash Ghai on sexual assault allegations against him #MeToo pic.twitter.com/NLdCn325S1 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2018

