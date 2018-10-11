The latest in the wave of accusations of sexual harassment is director Subhash Ghai. An anonymous woman shared her horrific ordeal to Mahima Kukreja, who called out Utasav Utsav Chakraborty for harassment, and said that Ghai drugged her and raped her in Lonavala when she was working with him on a movie.
This new revelation has got Twitter talking, people are hailing the victim for her guts to call out Ghai, who as per many Twitter users have a history of harassing many women.
Here’s what people are saying on Twitter after the allegation came out. (NewsX independently cannot verify these claims)
However, Ghai has come out to strictly deny the allegations, saying it has become a fashion to malign anyone while adding that he has always been respectful towards women in life as well in the workplace.
