Another day and another #MeToo story emerges from Bollywood as the movement against sexual predators gains momentum in India. After Tanushree Dutta, Kangana Ranaut, Vinta Nanda and many more women who came out to narrate their ordeal of sexual assault, actor Flora Saini has accused producer Gaurang Doshi of physical abuse that left her with fractured jaw and scars on her soul.

Sharing a photo in which her injuries are visible, Flora took to Facebook and said that it was back in 2007 when producer Gaurang Doshi thrashed her black and blue. She had clarified that she was in a relationship with her, however, after the incident, Doshi left stone unturned to scare her from narrating the incident to anyone.

“That’s me.. Valentine’s day 2007 beaten up by a known producer “Gaurang Doshi’ who I loved n was dating then .. this was the last of the one year abuse I took..came out with a fractured jaw n a scarred soul for life..” Flora said in her statement.

"That's me.. Valentine's day 2007 beaten up by a known producer "Gaurang Doshi' who I loved n was dating then .. this was… Posted by Flora Saini on Monday, 8 October 2018

On the much irrelevant question of why she didn’t revealed it before, she said, “He threatened me that he will make sure I never work in the industry again n much more.. n he did his best to make me believe it too.. I was replaced in films, people didn’t quiet wanna even meet me or let me audition. I thot I made a mistake, I shud have jus kept quiet ..I wanted to runaway, hide n be somewhere where people didn’t look at me with judging eyes n cud only jus give me work.. n not judge me by the abuse I suffered at the hands of gaurang doshi with no fault of mine.”

