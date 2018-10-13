Housefull lead actor Akshay Kumar distanced himself from the movie and put the shootings at halt till Sajid Khan was given a clean chit. Another actor who has recently quit the movie is Nana Patekar. However, he hasn't distanced himself from the move over the allegations levelled against Sajid Khan but himself.

Just a few hours after several Bollywood actresses accused Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan of sexually harassing them, Sajid Khan stepped down from directors’ post in order to not to cause damage to the movie. after the sexual harassment reports surfaced, Housefull lead actor Akshay Kumar distanced himself from the movie and put the shootings at halt till Sajid Khan was given a clean chit. Another actor who has recently quit the movie is Nana Patekar. However, he hasn’t distanced himself from the move over the allegations levelled against Sajid Khan but himself.

Taking a break from Housefull 4, Nana Patekar said that he is stepping away as he does not want to cause any inconvenience to the people involved with the movie. The following development surfaces a few hours after Saloni Chopra levelled some serious sexual harassment charges against the director.

Reacting to the sexual harassment allegations, Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan said that in the wake of accusations levelled against him and the pressure that was being put on his family, producers and the stars he is stepping down from the post of director of the movie. He said that he is stepping down following the moral responsibility.

Issuing a statement over Nana Patekar quitting Housefull 4, his son said that he doesn’t want any inconvenience caused to anyone. In wake of sexual allegations levelled against him, he thought that it would be right if he distanced himself from the shooting in order to safeguard the project.

