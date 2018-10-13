In the wake of Me Too India movement, a series of allegations have been levelled against the reputed personalities of cinema industry. October 12, an anonymous Twitter user allegedly accused the T Series chairman Bhushan Kumar of sexual harassment. Responding on the same, Bhushan Kumar has issued a statement where he had denied all the allegations.

An anonymous Twitter user accused the T Series chairman Bhushan Kumar of sexual harassment on October 12, Friday. Reacting on the same, Bhushan Kumar has come out in open to rubbish all the allegations in a statement issued by the Chairman of T series. The statement reads as that he was appalled and anguished to know that his name had been dragged in this me too by some anonymous person. He stated that he had already lodged a complaint against with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to track the mysterious people whose Twitter handles disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet. The tweet had been used as a tool to defame him and malign his reputation. He had enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism.

Aamir Khan has already backed out from a project Mogul, under the T series production banner in the wake of an earlier allegation of sexual harassment by Geetika Tyagi in 2014 against the director of the film Subhash Kapoor. Mogul was a biopic on Bhushan Kumar’s father Gulshan Kumar.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi voices support for #MeToo movement, says everyone should learn to treat women with respect

In the most recent case, filmmaker Sajid Khan has been allegedly accused of sexual harassment by an actor Saloni Chopra. After this, Sajid Khan stepped down from his directorial post. Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar have also quit the shoot of Housefull 4.



ALSO READ: Amid #MeToo, PM Modi says his government has eradicated many women-centric issues, provided adequate security to them

Tanushree Dutta revived a decade-old controversy, recently when she was allegedly misbehaved by a senior actor Nana Patekar while filming a song shoot of 2008 movie Horn Okk Pleasss. Following this, a Me Too India movement began where several women had come out in open to recount their bad experiences of harassment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More