#MeToo India movement: In the wake of Me Too India Movement, a 25-year-old woman who registered a case of rape and blackmailing against Chennai Express producer Karim Morani in January 2017, has come out in open discuss her harrowing experience. In an interview to a leading news channel, she recounted the day when she was forcibly drugged and raped.

Detailing her experience, she stated that this incident happened with her when she was 21. She knew the Morani family and had moved to Mumbai in 2014 to pursue an acting career in films. Morani came home around 7 pm with a bottle of wine and forced her to drink. After waking up at around 4 am she was numb and shocked to find body marks. Not just that, Karim was also not there.

Morani clicked her pictures and blackmailed her saying if she dared to open up his secret, he would get her killed by the underworld since he had connections in the underworld.

She continued, Karim had spoilt her life, her dream as she still continued to face threats. Till date when he comes to court, his stares still intimidates her.

Quoting about Shah Rukh Khan, she said how SRK can support and work with him who has already been accused in 2 G spectrum case. At that time nobody backed her up.

The woman filed a complaint in Hyderabad’s Rachakonda in After registering her complaint in rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage, and cheating. Morani is still out on bail.

Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar has stirred a controversy in the cinema industry. Several actors came out in open to support of her. Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kajol and many others. This has also kickstarted a Me too movement India where several women victims came out in open to share their experience.

