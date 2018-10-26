Seems like the MeToo cases are not able to bring enough change in the Bollywood industry as the cases are continued to pour in. A Junior artist has alleged that an accused identifed as Pawan Shetty molested and mishandled her along with six men on the shooting sets of Housefull 4 at Chitrakoot Studio on Thursday night.

Seems like problems for Housefull 4 are no sooner going to end. After filmmaker Sajid Khan’s exit from the directorial post, Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar’s decision to walk out of the project, now a female junior artist has been allegedly molested on the sets of the film at Chitrakoot Studio in Mumbai late on Thursday night. Reportedly, the junior artist alleged that the accused came on the sets along with six men and mishandled junior artist and tried to take her away forcefully. When she tried to stop them, the men threatened both of them.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Shetty and Sagar. As per the complaint, the victim alleged that Shetty even tried to touch her private parts. The case has been registered in the local police station. In the wake of #MeToo movement, filmmaker Sajid Khan was named under as the alleged sexual predator. A critically acclaimed actor Priyanka Bose accused him of sexually harassing during her struggling days.

Was sitting with a colleague when suddenly 2 men Pawan Shetty&Sagar&4 others came&tried to take away my colleague forcefully. They also threatened. I tried to stop them. Shetty started pushing me&touched my pvt parts. I've filed a molestation case. I want him behind bars: Victim pic.twitter.com/nDQ8uPSQ2q — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018

Following the accusations, Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar quit from the shooting of the movie.

Sajid was replaced by Farhad Samji, director of Housefull 3, who will now direct the fourth movie from the Housefull franchise.

As per reports, the makers are planning for replacement of Nana Patekar. Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor or even Rana Daggubati are the potential replacements.

As per the expected star cast, the film will feature Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles. The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwal.

Housefull 4 is slated to hit screens on October 26, 2019.

Meanwhile, several names have come to the fore in the growing allegations under Me Too campaign. Filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, senior actor Alok Nath, filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, Filmmaker Vikas Behl have named under as the alleged offenders.

