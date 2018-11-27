Mahesh Bhupathi got candid and spoke about Sajid Khan's behavior to Lara Dutta's co-star on the shoot of Housefull. He also took to Twitter to narrate the story to the world. Lara Dutta and husband Mahesh Bhupathi were among the first ones to step forward and speak up against the powertrip.

The man who got a lot of allegations in the MeToo movement Sajid Khan is again being accused of harassing one of the co-stars of Lara Dutta by her husband Mahesh Bhupathi. When the MeToo movement hit Bollywood, Lara Dutta and husband Mahesh Bhupathi were among the first ones to step forward and speak up against the powertrip being misused and how the cream of the industry needs to support this movement and punish the accused who are guilty of sexual misconduct. Mahesh Bhupathi was invited on the platform We The Women, where he shared his opinion on the MeToo movement. Mahesh Bhupathi had also mentioned in his social media post about how Lara turned down a film offer from Mukesh Chabbra’s company after knowing that he too has been accused of sexual harassment. However, having said that, there was also a time when Lara was helplessly complicit towards a co-star being ill-treated by Sajid Khan during the shoot of Housefull.

Mahesh Bhupathi confessed about the burning issue which led to the MeToo. Lara Dutta, her wife told him about the scenes which took place on the shoot of Housefull movie. The Tennis player was really shattered by the things he heard about the director and spoke about the same on the platform. He took to Twitter to gain some good mileage in the MeToo movement as it is important to address these issues in our society. Mahesh Bhupathi understands the film fraternity functions in a different way but it does not justify one brushing off something as serious as indecent behavior.

