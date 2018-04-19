Actor and singer Meesha Shafi has accused her colleague Ali Zafar of sexually harassing on her more than one occasion. Speaking about her #MeToo moment, she said that it has been an extremely traumatic experience for her and her family. Meesha further added that she feels betrayed by his behaviour and she knows that she is not alone.

Pakistani actress and singer Meesha Shafi, who has also featured in Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has accused her colleague Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than one occasion. On Thursday, Meesha took to her official Twitter handle to open up about her ‘Me Too’ moment and said, “Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo”

In her sensational public statement, Meesha Shafi wrote, “I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”

She further added, “ It has been an extremely traumatic experience for me and my family. Ali is someone I have known for many years and someone who I have shared the stage with. I feel betrayed by his behaviour and his attitude and I know that I am not alone.” Popular singer and actor Ali Zafar has featured in Bollywood films like Tere Bin Laden, Dear Zindagi, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Chashme Baddoor. The actor is yet to react to Meesha Shafi’s accusations.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

