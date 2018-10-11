As the wave of Me Too movement is bringing a new turn every day, Subhash Kapoor's dark side was revealed too. After this, Aamir Khan who was all set to produce a movie title Mogul helmed by Subhash Kapoor has decided to step back from the project. The reason announced by Bollywood's perfectionist is that they don't want to work with a director facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The Me Too movement is experiencing a new turn every day and other than the commoners, the celebrities are too coming forward to share their ordeals. Subhash Kapoor, who is well-known Bollywood filmmaker was also accused of molestation in the year 2014, by Geetika Tyagi for attempting to rape her in the year 2012. Actor Geetika Tyagi lodged an FIR for the same in the year the incident took place. Now, when the wave of this MeToo movement is letting women share their experiences, this matter too took a rise.

Aamir Khan, who was going to collaborate with Subhash Kapoor for his upcoming production showed his support for the alleged victim and decided to quit the film. The actor, along with his wife Kiran, took to his official Twitter handle to announce that they are taking this step. Although they did not mention the name of the movie or the director Subhash Kapoor, it was quite easy to find out about the details as Mogul was the next project of the actor as a co-producer. Also, Mogul is the movie which will be a director by Subhash Kapoor who is accused of raping and molesting Geetika Tyagi.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 20 unforgettable movies of Bollywood’s Shahenshah

Here’s what he wrote:

ALSO READ: #MeToo India Movement: Imran Khan says I wanted to speak out but was advised to stay quiet

In his post, Aamir expressed that at his production company, they have always had the zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour. Adding to it, he said that they strictly and strongly condemn any act of sexual harassment. Mentioning that spread of MeToo movement, he said that as the traumatic stories are emerging, they got to know that someone they were about to work with has been accused of sexual harassment too.

Also, after speculations, they found out that the case is subjudiced and the legal process is in motion. Concluding this announcement, Aamir said that without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, or without coming to any conclusion, they have just decided to step away from the project that involves him.

On the work front, Aamir will soon be seen in the most awaited movie of year Thugs of Hindostan. The multi-starrer movie is slated to release on November 8, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More