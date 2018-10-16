The rise of MeToo movement in our country encouraged many women to come forward and share their ordeals. Many Bollywood celebrities got accused of sexual misconduct after this and the latest man joining the league was Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal who directed Bajirao Mastani, Dangal and many movies. Namrata Prakash, an assistant director accused him of sexual misconduct. Now, the news of his apologising to Namrata is surfacing on the internet. Here's what he said:

Nameeta Prakash assisted in direction of films such as Manorama Six Feet Under, Ab Tak Chhappan and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. In the wake of MeToo movement, Namrata shared her ordeal saying that the director had asked her to join him for drinks while some outdoor shoot was going on. On refusing the offer, Sham forced her to watch some sexual content via MMS.

After these allegations, the Bajirao Mastani director came forward publically and apologised to her on social media. He took to his official Twitter account to seek pardon for his behaviour and said that he never meant to hurt or disrespect anyone while his span in this industry. But if he has hurt anybody’s sentiments unknowingly, he is deeply sorry for it.

Here’s what he wrote:

It all started and the movement got a push when Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. and got later backed up by many Bollywood celebrities. Since then, many personalities joined it and shared their ordeals through it. Some of the other names that have been accused of sexual misconduct are Subhash Ghai, Kailash Kher, Luv Ranjan, Vikas Bahl

