After Sona Mohapatra, Varsha Singh Dhanoa has accused singer-composer Kailash Kher of sexual misconduct. The singer in a video was noted recalling the entire incident. She even revealed that not just Kailash Kher, Bollywood singer Toshi is also in the list of accusers.

The ongoing #MeToo movement in the Bollywood industry has revealed many shocking sides of known personalities. Well, it all started soon after Nana Patekar was accused of sexually harassing Tanushree Dutta on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai, Sham Kaushal, Luv Ranjan, Chetan Bhagat, Zakir Khan, Alok Nath and Kailash Kher were the men who were later added to the list of offenders. The entire fraternity was in shock to see the popular names being apart of the unacceptable act.

Earlier, Sona Mohapatra accused the popular singer Kailash Kher of sexual misconduct claiming that he once placed his hands inappropriately on her thigh. The lady narrated the entire incident on how she met Kher in a cafe to discuss the forthcoming concert. That was not, he kept calling her and when she didn’t answer her call, he contacted the organisers to get in touch with her. Kher asked Sona to skip the soundtrack and join him in his room instead to catch up.

Soon after Sona Mohapatra, now singer Varsha Singh has accused Kailash Kher of sexual harassment. She said that the singer kept on messaging her and even told her that he wanted to love to her. The lady even requested that his Padma Shri should be taken back. Not just that, Varsha also accused music composer Toshi of sexual harassment. Toshi misbehaved with her and even asked her to go to the studio where he bolted the door. Toshi tried to sexually assault the lady but she resisted him by saying she was engaged.

