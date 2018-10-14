Bollywood actor Divya Khosla Kumar took to her social media handle to express her thoughts on #MeToo movement. The actor is sad that people are misusing the movement and accusing people who are innocent. Refuting the allegation against her husband, the actor said that people even stood against Lord Krishna who's praiseworthy.

Bollywood actor Divya Khosla Kumar took to her official Twitter handle to express her viewpoint on India’s Me Too movement that has already created a whole of buzz in the Bollywood and Tollywood industry after Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of a Bollywood film. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo actor was upset with the fact that her husband Bhushan Kumar’s name was being dragged into the list of sexual offenders.

With a firm and serious message, she refuted all the allegations that were being imposed on her husband by writing that he is a man of values and principles. Not just that, the actor who is now the producer and director of Bollywood movies added by saying that people even stood against Lord Krishna who’s praiseworthy. Stating all the allegations that were imposed on Bhushan Kumar by an anonymous Twitter account, Divya was upset that some people are misusing the Me Too movement.

While the Me Too movement is unveiling the top kept secrets of Bollywood actors, Aamir Khan decided to walk out of Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul after the director of the film Subash Kapoor was accused of molesting a woman. Nevertheless, even Bhushan Kumar came forward in support of Aamir Khan has dropped Shubhash Kapoor as a director of her father’s biopic. Bhushan Kumar was noted saying that Aamir is not willing to work with Subhash Kapoor because of the unfinished case he is involved in. The managing director of T-Series confirmed the news that the team of Mogul will not work with Kapoor.

