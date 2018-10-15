Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in an event was asked about the ongoing MeToo movement. The actor who has worked with Sajid Khan was noted saying that he has never seen any such objectionable incident taking place on the sets of his film. Khan even shared his MeToo movement and said that he is still angry but today, giving justice to what women have faced is more important.

Well, the ongoing #MeToo movement has unveiled the real side of many known personalities of Bollywood. From Nana Patekar to Sham Kaushal, Subhash Ghai and Kailash Kher, the list of sexual offenders is quite long. Filmmaker Sajid Khan is one of the offenders who was accused of sexual harassment by three women on the film sets. Recently, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at an event was asked to comment on the MeToo movement that has created a buzz in the industry and the allegations against his Humshakal’s co-worker Sajid Khan.

Saif Ali Khan was noted saying that he has not seen any objectionable incident happening on the sets of a movie while working with the director. He further added that he would have dealt with the matter there itself if a woman was harassed by the filmmaker or any crew member on the sets. He even said that he would never allow any space to turn unsafe for women. Khan thinks he would never be comfortable in that environment.

That’s not it, Saif Ali Khan even shared his #MeToo moment and told the media that he was harassed too, 25 years ago. He said that most of the people don’t understand other people and it is very difficult to understand the pain of others. The actor gets angry when he thinks about the incident and whatever happened to him but he even feels that it is not important to discuss it now. He thinks, it is important to look after women who have been harassed and they should be given justice.

