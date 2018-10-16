After Saif Ali Khan, Race 3's Saqib Saleem shares his MeToo moment. The actor was just 21-years-old when he was sexually harassed by a man. The actor was noted saying that it is heartbreaking to read all the stories of women and sexual offenders are horrible people.

While the entire film industry is in shock to hear good names involvement in the list of sexual offenders, many actors came forward to share their MeToo moment with people. Saif Ali Khan in an interview while talking about Sajid Khan being accused against sexual harassment case, was noted saying that he has been harassed too but not sexually. The actor even went on saying that if he thinks about that horrific incidents, he gets angry. The latest Bollywood actor to share his MeToo story is Saqif Saleem.

The actor while talking to Hindustan Times was noted saying that he was sexually harassed at the age of 21. The 30-year-old Race 3 actor who was last seen essaying the role of Salman Khan, went on saying that when he started out as an actor at the age of 21, he was assaulted by a man. The man tried to put his hands in his pants but he was soon whacked by Saqib and was told to mind his own business. He even said that he is sure that everyone is different and incidents like these effects different people in a different manner.

The actor concluded by saying that the stories that have been doing round the corner are heartbreaking and sexual offenders are horrible people. Not just Saqib Saleem, many Bollywood actors came in support of victims and told media that the sexual offenders should be punished as this is not acceptable. From Saif Ali Khan to Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora Khan and many more celebs think that women should be given a platform where they share their story and get justice.

