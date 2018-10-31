#MeToo movement in India: Actor Parvathy Thiruvoth Kottuvata on Tuesday, October 30, said the Malayalam film industry should learn from Bollywood celebrities, who have taken stringent actions those involved against sexual harassment/misconduct. The actor expressed discontent by saying, that this stern measure is missing not just the Malayalam industry but Tamil and Telugu industry as well.

#MeToo movement in India: After the #MeToo movement gained momentum in media and entertainment industry, Actor Parvathy Thiruvoth Kottuvata on Tuesday, October 31, said the Malayalam film industry should learn from Bollywood celebrities, who have taken stringent actions those involved against sexual harassment/misconduct. She pointed out that men from all the walks of life have come down heavily on sexual predators in Bollywood. This stern measure is missing not just the Malayalam industry but Tamil and Telugu industry as well, the actor added.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan recently stepped down as the director of House 4, after actor and his former assistant Saloni Chopra through a social media post alleged she was mentally abused by the director when she was assisting him during her early career. Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is also part of House 4, also said stern action would be taken against Sajid.

In a similar case, superstar Aamir Khan pulled out of a biopic titled Mogul, a film based on real-life incidents of T-Series boss Gulshan Kumar. Aamir’s decision came after the film director Subhash Kapoor was charged with rape and sexual harassment.

The #MeToo campaign came into limelight in India after former actress Tanushree Dutta in press conference alleged that she was sexually assaulted by superstar Nana Patekar while they both were on the sets of film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

Following her revelation, many journalists, comedians were named in sexual harassment cases, including Queen director Vikas Bahl and former union minister MJ Akbar, who recently quit after 6 women journalists accused him of sexual misconduct.

Following the massive uproar over the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein incident in the West, who was accused of sexual harassment by more than 70 women, the #MeToo movement hit India, surpassing in the media as well as the film industry.

