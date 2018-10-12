As the wave of #MeToo is strongly taking over the country, new names from Bollywood are emerging as alleged culprits of sexual harassment. The latest addition in the list of accused celebrities is actor-writer-poet Piyush Mishra. A woman who calls herself his former fangirl has accused him of sexual misconduct at a party. According to the alleged victim, she met Piyush Mishra at a common friend's house and it was a fangirl moment for her as she really admired him.

Women all over our country are courageously coming forward and sharing their ordeals with the push of #MeToo movement. Many big names from the Indian film industry including Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor and Anu Malik have been accused of sexual harassment and objectionable behaviour by both the commoners and the celebrities.

Now, a girl named Ketki Joshi took to her Facebook account to share her tragic experience with Piyush Mishra. In her post, Ketki expressed that it came as a shock for her as she really admired him and finding out his real face hovered her for years. She said that Piyush Mishra was sitting on a chair and when she was passing near him, he grabbed her hand and started rubbing his hands against her.

She then expressed her helpless feeling and pleaded to the host of the party to help her out. On this, the host called her name and asked her to help her in bringing things from the terrace to save her from the uncomfortable situation. She then took her hand away and went to the terrace.

The incident did not end here as he tried again to make her feel uncomfortable. As she was making another round to the terrace, he grabbed her hand again and did the same thing. She waited for someone to come and take Piyush to the car. Then she stood up and Piyush started coming closer to Ketki. She somehow sensed that he was coming to hug or grope her. Stopping this harassment then and there, she authoritatively raised her voice and asked him to sit down (Aap please baith jaaiye) but chose not to make a fuss about it as it would hurt the hosts of the party too.

This incident took place in the year 2014 and Ketki said that Piyush was lightly flirting with her. She said that the Gangs of Wasseypur actor started flirting with her in front of 20-25 people and was fully drunk throughout the party.

Now, Piyush Mishra has responded to the accusations saying that he was probably a few drinks down and apologised saying sorry if he made the lady uncomfortable. The Pink actor said that he does not remember the incident but still he wants to extend his apology if his words or actions made her feel uncomfortable.

