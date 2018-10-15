Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in her latest interaction with media lashed out at Karan Johar and even questioned veteran actress Shabana Azmi. The actor also talked about Karan Johar's upcoming show Koffee With Karan 6 promo. The lady even requested people to come out and talk about it as it is not about one person.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known for being blunt and outspoken about her thoughts, be it a nepotism matter or Hrithik Roshan controversy. Well, the lady who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming biography Manikarnika was noted talking about the ongoing #MeToo movement. The Queen star not only talked about the campaign but also lashed out at famous producer Karan Johar and legendary actress Shabana Azmi asking the reason behind their silence on the #MeToo movement.

While interacting with Bollywood Life, Ranaut was noted saying that she has been speaking about the matter for almost every day. Well, she wants more people to come out and talk about it as it is not about one person. Questioning Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi that why are they not saying anything about the matter. The lady further slammed Karan and said that he always shares his views about gym look, airport look in his tweet, ten times a day then why is he not tweeting about the ongoing campaign. She feels that it is important for people like them to join the movement.

She even said that none of the A-listers has narrated their MeToo story and then question Shabana on why is she not sharing her MeToo experience. That’s not it, Ranaut even talked about Koffee With Karan 6 promo. She recently saw the promo that was launched on the famous channel wherein Kangana saw Johar and celebrity guests enjoying the frivolous talks like this one is sleeping with this one and that one is sleeping with someone. Ranaut was angry and said that this is not done and even questioned the society that why are men who change women like clothes glorified.

