Old habits die hard and same goes for KRK. The man who is known to create buzz with his bizarre tweets has once again catalysed a debate. In his latest tweet, he announced that he fired all the women employees from his offices and would also avoid interacting with women from now on. Blaming the MeToo movement for this derogatory act of him, he showed his criticism.

The revolutionary movement that created a lot of buzz in our country recently is facing support and criticism both from the industry. After revealing tons of sexual harassment stories from Bollywood, the actors have made their stand very clear regarding it. The women got encouragement and spoke about their own experience whereas men became more aware that they do not indulge into any such sin. But emerging as an exception, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK did not take that in a positive manner and splashed irrational tweets from his official account.

Kamaal R Khan who is currently in Dubai took the internet by storm with his latest tweet. Announcing that he has fired all the female employees from his offices (both in Dubai and Delhi), he made it clear that he wants to stay away from women as much as he can. In his tweet, he also mentioned that he neither will he interact with any women or got parties with them from now on. And also said that all these changes in his life are happening because his wife asked her to do so.

Yes! It’s 100% true “Ki Main Biwi Ka Ghulam Hoon” So I followed her order. And now we don’t have any female staff in any of my office in India or Dubai. No parties! No talking with any girl. Thanks to #MeToo!👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/X463LtbDUm — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 29, 2018

Kamaal took to his official Twitter account to make this bizarre announcement. The act which is perceived to extremely irresponsible on his part has left several women unemployed. This should not come as a surprise to people as he already has a record of senseless and derogatory tweets and this one is an example of the same. When the country was taking a sigh of relief that this revolutionary movement finally gave women a voice to speak, KRK created another chaos. Fearing the movement which is motivating women to speak up is as irresponsible as KRK has always been. He is very well known for fueling fights earlier too but this might get him in trouble.

