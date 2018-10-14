Bollywood actor Malaika Arora Khan reacts to the allegations against director Sajid Khan. The Munni Badnam actor was noted saying that it was very heartbreaking and sad to see how known personalities of the Bollywood town are being accused of harassments.

Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora Khan while interacting with the media during the promotions of her upcoming reality show India’s Got Talent season 8 starring Karan Johar and Kiron Kher, was noted talking about the MeToo movement. The Munni Badnaam Hui star responded to the allegations against director and producer of Bollywood, Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. The actor was noted saying that she is glad that women are getting the courage to come forward and put up their point. She even requested journalist to support women.

She further added that the women should have the confidence to speak out and not get trolled. Not just that she even said that it was very heartbreaking and sad to see how known personalities of the Bollywood town are being accused of harassments. The actress concluded by saying that if women have spoken up, there are no reasons to not listen to them and we all should do that. She even said that if the named people are at fault, they should be punished.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan was accused of sexual misconduct by Saloni Chopra and Rachel White. While Nana Patekar has been missing from the sets of Housefull 4 after being accused of sexually harassing Tanushree Dutta, Sajid Khan has got accused of the same reason. Amidst the accusation on some of the Housefull 4 team, Akshay Kumar cancelled the shooting saying that he doesn’t want to work with the culprits.

Even Farah Khan stepped in and broke her silence on Twitter. She on her social media handle wrote that if her brother has done something that the women are accusing him off, then he will have to atone for it. Take a look at the tweet shared by Farah Khan.

