With all the twists and turns, MeToo has already caused in Bollywood, here is a major one! Nana Patekar who has been a part of Houseful sequences since a long time now is shown the exit door now. MeToo movement got fueled in India when Tanushree Dutta blamed Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Not just him, Sajid Khan who was formerly directing the sequel was also balmed of sexual assault. After this, the makers replaced Sajid Khan with Fahad Samji and following that, veteran actor Nana Patekar is being placed by Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati.

There were many rumours that the production team wanted Daggubati to play the role that earlier Nana was going to portray. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the actor was spotted saying he always feels good finding work from outside Hyderabad as he gets to learn many new things. He also said that he has never been part of a genre like Housefull and that he is excited to work with it now. Commenting on the cast of the movie, he said that working with Akshay again, Sajid and Farhad is something he is looking forward too.

Although he is asked to leave the project now Nana had already shot quite a portion of the movie. In fact, the shoot for the project was on when he was accused of assaulting Tanushree Dutta. Now, the Rana will be shooting those scenes again as he has taken over the role.

Tanushree Dutta shared her thoughts on this with India Today and was caught saying that she is not celebrating yet as there is so much to be done yet. She said she is glad that Akshay finally took a firm stand and put his foot down. Well, it is quite evident that Bollywood is highly affected by the revolutionary MeToo movement.

