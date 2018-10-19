The Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi has accused Namaste England director Vipul Shah of sexual harassment. She was noted saying that he tried to kiss her and touch her inappropriately. She says that she was mentally tortured for 3 months. Norouzi wants the disgusting people to stop misusing their power.

Amidst the MeToo movement, the industry has witnessed various claims and accusation against the filmmakers and actors. The latest to add to the list of sex offenders is Namaste England director Vipul Shah. Just a day after his movie was released, the Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi accused the director of sexual harassment. She recalled the horrific incident that took place mid-night when Shah tried to touch her inappropriately and even forced to kiss her on various occasions. The lady even revealed that she was supposed to be a part of Namaste England that was released on October 18, this year.

Elnaz in an article wrote that she met Vipul during the pre-production days of Namaste England where she was being considered for the second lead of the film. The lady further told that after taking her look test, Vipul told her that it was not what he wanted so she has to meet him again at his office to sign the papers again. When she was leaving the office, Shah was so close to the Norouzi that it made her uncomfortable. He even tried to give her a peck. This was not it, they met again at Shah’s office when he again tried to kiss her.

The lady concluded that she was called to Patiala where she got to know that she was signed. She says that she was mentally tortured for 3 months. She even said that it was evident that if she would have slept with him, she would have been a part of the movie. She wants the disgusting people to stop misusing their power.

