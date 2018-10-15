#MeToo movement: Vicky Kaushal's father is the new addition to the list of sexual offenders. Sham Kaushal, the national award-winning stunt director was accused of sexual harassment on a film's set by a woman. The woman took to her official social media handle to share her story.

The #MeToo movement has taken the internet on storm and we know it why. While the campaign began soon after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, the industry witnessed a huge list of sexual offenders. Not just Nana Patekar but known celebrities like filmmaker Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai and the Sanskari uncle of B-town Alok Nath had to face a lot of criticism after they were accused of sexual harassment by the women. Well, the list has a new addition to it and this time its popular actor Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal.

The national award-winning stunt director, Sham Kaushal has been accused of sexually harassing an assistant director in 2006 on the film’s sets. The women took to her social media account told people that the entire team of the film was on an outdoor shoot when Kaushal asked her for drinks after the pack-up. When the lady refused to join him for drinks, she was told that she might miss a good time so she should give a second thought to it. She was showed a porn video and was told that it was bought from Bangkok by Sham.

Take a look at what the victim wrote on her social media:

While Sham Kaushal has been accused of the same, Vicky Kaushal was noted saying that it is an important cultural shift. It is amazing to see how women are coming out with their stories of what happened to them. He even said that it doesn’t matter if the incident took place ten years or 100 years ago. He further added that the least we can do is hear them and give them a platform to narrate the entire incident and assure them that it will be taken seriously.

