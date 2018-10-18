The general secretary, Sushant Singh was noted saying that Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane along with filmmaker Amol Gupte, journalist Bharti Dubey, PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) lawyers and psychologists will join the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) and Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) committee.

Amid the ongoing MeToo movement, Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) and Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) have finally stepped in the matter to deal with the issues that have created a ruckus in the industry. Ever since Bollywood diva Tanushree Dutta has shared her MeToo story and has accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her, Bollywood celebs came forward to share their harassment stories. Well, the CINTAA decided to start a committee where all the sexual harassment issues that took place in the industry will be handled.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane have joined the association to eliminate the issue that women specially a newcomer have to go through. Apart from the actors, filmmaker Amol Gupte, journalist Bharti Dubey, PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) lawyers and psychologists will be a part of the CINTAA committee. The general secretary, Sushant Singh was noted saying that the organisation will be collaborating with several people to get rid of the sexual harassment issues.

Sushant Singh said that Swara Bhasker herself approached them to be a member of the committee. She has been working on the issue independently and methodically. Singh was noted saying that when the association matter her, they realised that the team and Bhaskar are on the same page. A sub-committee will be organised that will focus on the sexual harassment awareness that will include Swara and lawyer Vrinda Grover who will take a session for the industry. PoSH will be a part of the counselling sessions, awareness workshops and symposiums that will be held for the industry members.

Sushant was noted saying that the association needs to define punishment for what has been done by the offenders. They want the committee to be so strong that if someone is held guilty, proven wrong or a repetitive offender, they shouldn’t be employed. Producers will be coordinated as they are the ones who employ.

