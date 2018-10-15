Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares her #MeToo moment. The lady took to her official Instagram handle to narrate her story. In her post, she even wrote that the relatives in our lives are the real creeps and it is because of her husband's patience and love that healed her.

Ever since Tanushree Dutta has narrated the shocking incident that took place on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss where she was sexually harassed by Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, many celebs from the film fraternity started expressing their point of view and even came in support of Tanushree Dutta. Known personalities like Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai and Sham Kushal from the industry have been accused of sexually harassing women on the film sets. Amidst of all the MeToo movement, the latest to narrate her MeToo moment is Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tariha Kashyap.

Well, the lady took to her official Instagram handle to share a long heart-touching post. She told her followers how traumatised she was and how she healed with the help of her husband’s patience and love. Kashyap even requested all women to come forward and communicate about the matter. In her post, Mrs Khurrana said quite often it is the closest people especially the relatives in our lives who are the real creeps. She knows how it feels to be in such a situation and have been staying stifled inside for years altogether and how the memories of it make her shudder.

Take a look at what Tahira Kashyap Khurrana wrote on her Instagram post:

After Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan and Subhash Ghai, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal is the latest addition to the list of personalities who have been accused of sexual harassment. The national award-winner action director was accused of sexually harassing a woman on the sets of a film. The lady took to her social media handle to narrate her story.

