Tollywood actor Sri Reddy, who is known to create a buzz every time with her controversial statement is yet again on the headlines for accusing TRP leader Jeevan Reddy of sexual misconduct. In a recent interview, the actor shared her ordeal saying that Jeevan Reddy harassed her sexually at Park Hyatt hotel in Hyderabad. Here's what we know:

Sri Reddy is known to create a buzz every time with her controversial statements. Now, she is capturing headlines for dropping the MeToo bomb on TRS leader Jeevan Reddy. In a recent interview, the actor shared her ordeal saying that Jeevan Reddy harassed her sexually at Park Hyatt hotel in Hyderabad. Spilling about the incident, she said that the MLA also got backed up by producer Bellamkonda. The actor recently became the talk of the town when she stripped publically while a protest and made some scandalous revelation about the Telegu Film Industry.

Sri even claimed in her protest that many of the top Tollywood producers exploit local girls for films and the throw them out. The Tollywood actor also praised Chinmayi when she came forward to share her MeToo story saying that thank you Chinmayi to out on this movement, everyone should appreciate her.

Now Sri also alleged TRS leader of sexual misconduct and told the media that Jeevan Reddy desires women and he harassed her by making phone calls and sent messages regularly. She also said that Jeevan threatened her saying that his party is in power and that’s why he can do anything he wants.

After Sri accused Tollywood celebrities of sexual harassment, she gained a lot of popularity. But she lost the all the respect because of her inconsistent behaviour. Now, the lady has shifted to Chennai from Hyderabad and is living in her new apartment.

While Sri Reddy has triggered this movement in Tollywood all over again, the response from Jeevan Reddy is still awaited.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More