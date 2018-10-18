Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Thursday responded to the show-cause notice sent to him by Cine And TV Artists' Association or CINTAA. In his response, Nana Patekar categorically denied the allegations as baseless and false. He also stated that he was in the process of adopting legal measures against Tanushree.

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Thursday responded to the show-cause notice sent to him by Cine And TV Artists’ Association or CINTAA, over sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta. In his response, Nana Patekar categorically denied the allegations as baseless and false. He also stated that he was in the process of adopting legal measures against Tanushree.

CINTAA had sent Nana Patekar the show-cause notice a few weeks back after Tanushree Dutta’s allegation opened floodgates to similar incidents being reported from across the entertainment industry.

Tanushree Dutta has accused Nana Patekar sexual misconduct back in 2008 during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss. She had walked out of the film saying Nana allegedly made sexual advances and when she refused him then even threatened her with Goons.

During an interview, Tanushree revived the old controversy, when asked about #MeToo which now has transformed into a full-fledged campaign against sexual harassment at workplace. Several bigwigs have been called out like Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor among others.

CINTAA has also taken steps against celebrities who are facing sexual harassment or assault allegations. CINTAA has sent notice to veteran actor, Alok Nath, who has been accused of harassment and inappropriate behaviour by actresses Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin.

The movement that started in the entertainment industry has now snowballed into a major movement with the naming of Union Minister MJ Akbar, who has finally resigned after at least 11 women journalist called him out for sexual harassment during his stint in the media industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More