As the wave of #MeToo campaign is getting higher, several prominent names are emerging on the surface as habitual sexual predators. Another bigwig who has recently made an entry to the list of #MeToo suspects is none other than music composer Anu Malik. It is playback singer Shweta Pandit who has accused him of sexually harassing her that too when she was just a minor girl. Taking to her Twitter handle, the singer has shared a detailed post narrating her ordeal.

Dubbing Mallik as ‘paedophile’ and ‘sexual predator’, the singer wrote that the incident happened back in 2000 when she had made her debut in the music industry as the youngest playback singer with the film Mohabbatein. She wrote that while struggling to get some more songs to continue with the success, she received a call from Anu Malik’s manager who asked her to come to Empire Studio in 2010.

Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up – its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo

Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018

She added that it was the lifetime opportunity for her as she always wanted to work with Malik credits to his music and songs that were ruling the B-town at that time.

Narrating the incident, Pandit wrote that she went with her mother to the studios where she was asked to wait in a small cabin alone. After some time, she was joined by Anu Malik, leaving her alone with him in the cabin.

She added that Malik then asked her to sing a song for him as a voice test. She sang the title track of Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and it went really well. Then what happened after that left her in a shock of state and totally numb.

She said that Anu Malik liked her voice and agreed to give her a song with Shaan and Sunidhi Chauhan, but only on one condition that was to kiss him.

She added that she was just 15-year-old when the incident took place. Pandit revealed that Anu and her family were quite close and she used to call him ‘Anu Uncle’. She revealed that the incident left her shocked to a stage that she decided to quit the music industry.

However, it was her love for singing that didn’t let her go off her passion that too because of a sexual predator. At the end of the post, the singer revealed that there must have been a lot of girls like me who have been exploited by the Malik. Urging the victims to come forward, Shweta asked all the women to share their #MeToo stories.

After Kailash Kher and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Anu Mallik is the third name that has cropped up from the music industry in the ongoing #MeToo campaign.

