#MeToo: The filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani was allegedly accused of harassing a female assistant on the sets of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, recently. A flood of responses for the filmmaker has come out. Stree actor Rajkummar Rao has also voiced his opinion for the filmmaker.

#MeToo: After the alleged allegations against the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the support for him continues to pour in for the renowned filmmaker. Be it Sonam Kapoor or Sharman Joshi, the celebrities are making sure to voice their opinion for the current issue. Now, Newton actor Rajkummar Rao has come out to extend his support for the filmmaker.

While speaking to a leading daily, Rajkummar Rao said he was astonished to hear about the case against Rajkumar Hirani. Not just that, he had also maintained his stand of respecting the decision of revoking his credit from the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Aesa Laga. Further, elaborating on the same, he added a proper investigation should be conducted before forming conclusively an opinion.

Meanwhile, Hirani had already rubbished all the alleged accusations against him as she was shocked to hear it when he came to know about the same. He had also expressed his disappointment over the victim’s decision of approaching the media first in the matter.

A female assistant alleged that during the shooting of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, a woman alleged that he ‘violated her body and mind’ over a period of six months. It all started when Hornn Ok Pleasss actor Tanushree Dutta levelled allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar for allegedly harassing her during the song shoot.

This was followed by a flood of allegations against several celebrities. From actor Alok Nath to singer Kailash Kher, Anu Mallik, Vikas Behl, Rajat Kapoor, Vairamuthu and among others the celebrities have been allegedly accused of harassments.

