#MeToo: The famous talk show of CNN-News 18 hosted by Rajeev Masand got in the web of controversies when Rani Mukherji spoke about the MeToo movement and she was quickly disagreed by Deepika, Anushka and Alia Bhatt. She said what it was right for her in her opinion. She made some bold statements regarding the MeToo movement and got slammed by social media.

The emergence of MeToo movement in India sparked and created a free space for women working in their respective workplaces. The actress came on CNN-News 18 roundtable conference hosted by Rajeev Masand. The MeToo movement started its course by actress Tanushree Dutta when she accused actor Nana Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri of inappropriate behaviour during the shoot of ‘Horn Ok Please’. All the Bollywood actress attended the roundtable conference on CNN-News18.

Rani Mukherjee candidly spoke about the MeToo movement by saying that all the girls should be courageous and brave enough to control all these actions in their workplace. Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma quickly disagreed and presented a counterpoint as not everyone is brave enough to handle such situations. The Bollywood actress spoke about a lot of things but she spoke specifically about how she wants to inspire the young women to stand up against harassers and molesters.

The argument about how the situation should be in the workplace for women ran between Anushka, Deepika and Alia with Rajeev Masand coming in and out. She talked about a lot of things in which she said nobody can tell mothers how to bring up their children. Rani Mukherjee said things which got the attention of social media as everyone was fuming with anger about her take on MeToo.

