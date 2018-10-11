As the #MeToo movement continues to gain momentum, actress Saloni Chopra has accused director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. Recalling her horrific ordeal, Saloni Chopra in her blog has talked about Sajid Khan's behaviour towards her when she used to be his assistant director. Saloni mentioned that one day things really became ugly when she got petrified with Sajid Khan's behaviour and decided not to work with him anymore.

As the #MeToo movement continues to gain momentum, actress Saloni Chopra has accused director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. Recalling her horrific ordeal, Saloni Chopra in her blog has talked about Sajid Khan’s behaviour towards her when she used to be his assistant director. Speaking about the mental and physical torture which she had faced while working with Sajid Khan, Saloni Chopra in her long blog said that she is finally sharing her #MeToo story after being quiet for so many years.

Narrating the shocking story in her blog, Saloni Chopra said that she had moved to India a few years ago and wanted to learn film-making. She had met Sajid Khan who during an interview asked her several questions that made her uncomfortable. She said that Sajid Khan had posed questions like does she masturbate? or if she had been sexually abused and several other personal questions that got her into tears.

Saloni said that when she had started working with Sajid Khan, he used to refer her as director’s assistant and not assistant director which meant that she had to do his work directly. Saloni said that while she was working with Sajid Khan, he later started calling her during odd hours. When she used to ignore his calls, Sajid would have got irritated. Saloni mentioned that Sajid had said it didn’t matter for him whatsoever she was doing, but if he is calling then she has to pick his call.

Further recounting the horror, Saloni in her blog has alleged that Sajid used to talk about his private parts and sexual needs. She even mentioned that the Housefull director had asked her to touch his private parts and got irritated when she said should wouldn’t do it.

Saloni Chopra in her blog has said there was one night when she became tired of his (Sajid) calls and harassment. She said that one day things really became ugly when she got petrified, disgusted with Sajid Khan’s behaviour and decided not to work with him anymore.

In her blog, Saloni Chopra has also talked about his relationship with Zain Durrani and mentioned that she did not even remember when was the first time when he (Zain) had hit her. She said that her memories with Zain are blur and painful that she cannot explain in words.

