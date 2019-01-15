Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani has been allegedly accused of sexual assault, in the wake of Me Too Movement. The director has rubbished all the claims. Several actors have opened up about Rajkumar Hirani. Among many, it's Sharman Joshi and Boney Kapoor have come out to speak about the filmmaker.

After allegedly accusing the ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani with sexual assault, the support has started pouring in for the director. Boney Kapoor and Sharman Joshi have come out to defend the filmmaker. Speaking to a news agency Boney Kapoor said Raj Kumar Hirani is too good a man to do something like this. The 63-year-old filmmaker further added that he didn’t believe this allegation. Also, Hirani can never do something like this.

Not just him, Sharman Joshi who had worked with Rajkumar Hirani in 3 Idiots also took to Twitter to extend his support to the director. In a long Twitter post, he revealed that Raju Sir, is a man of immense integrity, character, honour, compassion and truthfulness, all the virtues one would imagine are non-existent in people today, someone that he was absolutely inspired by and have learnt from and because of whom he believes he had gone onto being a better person. All he wants to say is that this too shall pass and he can imagine how demeaning it might be to even stand up for yourself in a situation such as this. Sharman ended the note with ‘I stand for Raju Hirani.’

However, the filmmaker Hirani had rubbished all the allegations. In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Hirani said he was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to his notice about two months back. He had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. He wanted to strongly state that the story is false, malicious and mischievous which is being spread with the sole intention of destroying his reputation.

Director Rajkumar Hirani has directed various movies such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 idiots, Munnia Bhai MBBS., PK, Ferrari Ki Sawaari.

