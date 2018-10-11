In the wave of accusations of sexual harassment against bigwigs which is being described as India's #MeToo moment, the latest name is of director Subhash Ghai. He has been accused of sexual assault by an anonymous woman on Twitter.

The victim told Mahima that Ghai drugged her drink and then raped her when she was working with him on a film.

Taking to Twitter, Mahima Kukreja, who called out AIB comedian Utsav Chakraborty for sending her a picture of his genitalia without consent, shared screenshots of a private conversation on Twitter, wherein the victim recalled her horrific encounter with Subhash Ghai.

HERE’S WHAT VICTIM WROTE

“He said he would be my mentor and would guide me in the film industry. I listened cos I had no Godfather in the film industry and no friends. I was new to Mumbai. But I was hungry to learn and to prove to my parents that being a director was my true calling,” the accuser said.

She further said that Subhash Ghai used to call her for script sessions at his apartment, which was not the house he stayed with his wife. During of these sessions, “Instead of script session he started talking about how he was so misunderstood in the industry and only I was the one who loved him. He pretended to weep, and put his head on my lap. Then when he was getting up he kissed me forcefully. I was shocked and left that day,” she further said.

TW: drugging and raping. About Shubash Ghai. Told personally by the woman who faced the trauma. She’s also a very credible media/lit personality. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QpmGfy1s0V — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 11, 2018

After this incident, the victim was shocked, but couldn’t leave work as she had no other job or any financial security.

Then one evening, “he gave me a drink as well it was spiked. After that I remember getting into his car and I thought he was dropping me home. But he made Babu drive to Lonavala. I was in and out of consciousness but I remember clearly and I swear on my child that I asked him where are we going and please take me home. He took me to Fariyas hotel. He said he went there regularly to write. They always had a suite available for him. I was wobbly but he held me n took me to the suite. He took off my jeans and he mounted me. I was trying to scream but he put his hand over my mouth. I was also not very lucid bcos of the drug in my drink. So I cried and passed out. Next morning remember he had ordered some toast and was having breakfast when I woke up. The sofas were red and musty. The sunlight streamed in from the windows to my right. I vomited,” the accuser said.

TW: drugging and raping. About Shubash Ghai. Told personally by the woman who faced the trauma. She’s also a very credible media/lit personality. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/YVMRZSpQc6 — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 11, 2018

