Journalist Sandhya Menon on Tuesday shared a post with a screenshot in which a woman levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu. Vairamuthu has joined the list of accused after Bollywood celebrities like Vikas Bahl, Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath.

After the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy, many women broke their silence over the misbehaviour and harassment. After Bollywood’s big name like Vikas Bahl, Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath, Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu has been accused of sexual assault.

Journalist Sandhya Menon, who has been promoting and strengthening women against harassment on Tuesday shared a screenshot by an anonymous woman, who levelled allegations against the famous Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu.

The woman said that Vairamuthu misbehaved with her when she was working with Vairamuthu on a project. She added that lyricist was being protected by many heavyweight politicians.

A day ago, filmmaker Vinta Nanda had levelled allegations of harassment on 1990s popular TV show Tara’s lead and know as the most sanskaari actor in the Bollywood industry Alok Nath. In a Facebook post, Vinta Nanda said that the actor Alok Nath misbehaved with her when she was in an intoxicated state. Vinta Nanda added that it happened after a party at actors place where her drinks were mixed.

