Another hour and another name emerge in the wave of accusations of sexual harassment. This time Bollywood actress Saloni Chopra has called out director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment while she worked with him as an assistant. Not only Sajid, but Saloni has also accused Vikas Bahl, who is already facing sexual harassment charges from a former employee, of being a sexist.
Chopra revealed about her alleged toxic relationship with Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz actor Zain Durrani of physical abuse.
This is not the first time a woman has accused Sajid of sexual harassment, earlier a woman journalist accused him of sexually harassing her. She said she went to interview Khan at his sister he exposed himself and forcefully kissed her.
Here’s how people are reacting on Sajid Khan being accused:
Leave a Reply