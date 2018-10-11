Another hour and another name emerge in the wave of accusations of sexual harassment. This time Bollywood actress Saloni Chopra has called out director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment while she worked with him as an assistant. Not only Sajid, but Saloni has also accused Vikas Bahl, who is already facing sexual harassment charges from a former employee, of being a sexist.

Chopra revealed about her alleged toxic relationship with Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz actor Zain Durrani of physical abuse.

This is not the first time a woman has accused Sajid of sexual harassment, earlier a woman journalist accused him of sexually harassing her. She said she went to interview Khan at his sister he exposed himself and forcefully kissed her.

Sajid Khan has preyed on women in the industry for years. Here's my story. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/Rufzs9dsp6 — YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) October 11, 2018

Here’s how people are reacting on Sajid Khan being accused:

Aamir distances himself from the project slated to be directed by Subhash Kapoor… Hrithik distances himself from Vikas Bahl. Would Akshay Kumar distance himself from Sajid Khan, who has been accused of repeated sexual offences? Akki working with Nana & Sajid in Housefull 4 https://t.co/4iL7yOzEsq — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 11, 2018

What a sick man Sajid Khan is. And he's directing one of the biggest movies releasing next year. — Karan (@bazzzigar) October 11, 2018

This was 2011. Shiney Ahuja became a pariah after his other sexual harassment case but Amitabh and Sajid Khan went unscathed. Big B even went on to make Pink calling out rape culture. This industry is full of hypocrites. — … (@nostalgianausea) October 7, 2018

Do you think they wouldnt know how Sajid Khan is? They all were silent because hypocrisy works for them. — Nn (@sweetnavya123) October 11, 2018

Sayali bhagat also accused sajid khan asking for sex when she gone his office. And she also accused amitabh of touching her. Thr is old article — Always Attitude (@always_attitude) October 11, 2018

