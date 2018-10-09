After many big names surfaced in the ongoing #MeToo campaign in India, which finally seems to have gained momentum, Sacred Games writer and comedian Varun Grover has also been accused of sexual harassment. However, Varun has denied the allegations saying he has never touched any person inappropriately.

Varun, in pointers, denied the allegations highlighting the alleged discrepancies. He said that he has, “NEVER touched any person inappropriately in life.” He also added, “I know it must be really disheartening for so many people to read these allegations about me and I understand if you want to keep your distance and believe them for now — but I promise you I will clear my name from this defamatory tactic. Till then, keep #MeToo alive and don’t let such stary cases hamper your spirit.”

Here are the screenshots that surfaced earlier and accuse Varun of sexual harassment.

And here’s Varun Grover’s detailed statement over the allegations.

Here's my detailed statement about the completely fabricated, misleading, and defamatory allegations against me. Am absolutely willing to cooperate and clear my name. Let's not allow such agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement please. pic.twitter.com/VTFeIjygcl — वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018

