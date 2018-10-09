#MeToo allegations: Filmmaker Vinta Nanda accuses Bollywood’s ‘sanskaari’ actor of sexual assault

Filmmaker, writer, and producer Vinta Nanda has accused the lead actor of her 1990s popular TV show Tara and the most 'sanskaari' actor in the Indian film industry of sexual assault and rape. Sharing her ordeal in a long Facebook post, Vinta Nanda has narrated her shocking story in which she accused the actor of brutally raping her when she was in an intoxicated state. Vinta in her post mentioned that it happened after a party which held at the actor's place where her drinks were adulterated or mixed.