After narrating her ordeal with veteran actor Alok Nath via a Facebook post, Vinta Nanda on Wednesday filed a complaint against the actor at the Oshiwara police station, Mumbai. Reports say the writer-producer has mentioned all the details of the sexual misconduct faced by her almost 19 years back. Earlier on October 8, Vinta shared a detailed post on social media platform Facebook, describing the trauma she went through while working with Alok Nath on the sets of Tara. In the Facebook post, Tara writer also accused the actor of raping her.

Following her post, several other actors including Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin came forward extending their support to Vinta and accused Alok Nath of sexually harassing them too. However, Alok Nath denied all the allegation levelled against him and filed a defamation suit against Vinta seeking Rs 1 as compensation on Wednesday 15.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the court reprimanded Alok Nath’s lawyer as the actor was not present in the court during the hearing. During the proceedings, Alok Nath’s lawyer urged the court to bar Nanda from posting any further social media posts against their client Alok Nath.

However, the court did not extend any relief to Alok Nath and asserted that actor has not appeared in the court by October 22, if he actually needs some relief in the matter.

Meanwhile, Vinta Nanda on Tuesday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Vinta Nana urging him to provide them with a space in which all the women who have been coming forward via the #MeToo campaign can be heard. She asserted that it is #MeToo campaign that has provided the women with the courage to come forward and keep their ordeals in front of the nation.

