Metro… In Dino Box Office Day 3: Basu’s New Film Outpaces His Classic Hit!

Anurag Basu’s latest romantic anthology, ‘Metro… In Dino’, had an impressive opening weekend at the box office, crossing Rs 16.75 crore nett in just three days. Remarkably, it outpaced the lifetime earnings of Basu’s 2007 cult hit Life… in a Metro, which took seven weeks to reach Rs 15.63 crore. The film’s steady growth, especially on Sunday with Rs 7.25 crore, signals strong audience interest and solid word of mouth.

Weekend Triumph: Surpassing a Beloved Classic

According to Sacnilk, Metro… In Dino has earned Rs 3.5 crore on Friday (July 04), jumped to Rs 6 crore on Saturday (July 05), and soared to Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday (July 06). This momentum helped it surpass the lifetime collection of Life… in a Metro in just three days, a rare feat for a film in its opening weekend.

Strong Cast and Music Spark Audience Connection

The film boasts a stellar ensemble, including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Its soundtrack, climbing music charts, enhances the movie’s emotional depth—an experimental Basu trademark that’s winning hearts. Metro… In Dino has been praised by mnay as the perfect monsoon romantic entertainer.

Though reviews have been positive, the film’s Monday (July 07) performance will be crucial in determining its long-term box office trajectory. For now, ‘Metro… In Dino’ is basking in the glow of a promising start, breathing fresh life into Basu’s signature storytelling style.

The move has been reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore and is a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s Life in a….Metro released in 2007.

