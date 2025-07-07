Metro… In Dino Opening Weekend Box Office Collection: Anurag Basu’s Latest Opens Lower Than Jagga Jasoos & Barfi

LIVE TV
Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino opened to a weak ₹7.45 crore weekend, lower than Jagga Jasoos and Barfi! Despite a strong cast and nostalgic appeal, the film struggled due to niche appeal, urban-centric content, and poor promotion amid strong competition.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 15:29:19 IST

Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated romantic drama Metro… In Dino had a surprisingly underwhelming start at the box office. Despite a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma, the film failed to attract large crowds during its opening weekend. With audiences showing a lukewarm response, the movie has recorded one of the weakest opening weekend collections for a Basu directorial in recent times — even lower than his previous outings Jagga Jasoos (2017) and Barfi! (2012).

Metro… In Dino Opening Weekend Collection Falls Short of Expectations

Metro… In Dino collected a mere ₹7.45 crore in its opening weekend. Friday to Sunday day-wise collection is ₹2.20 crore, ₹2.65 crore, and ₹2.60 crore respectively. Even with good pre-release word of mouth as well as the originality of being a spiritual sequel to Life in a. Metro, the movie could not cash in on expectation. With sluggish growth over the weekend, the figures clearly indicate a dearth of alignment with the target audience.

Compared to it, Jagga Jasoos had earned ₹33.17 crore in its opening weekend, while Barfi! earned ₹34.60 crore — much better than that! Though Jagga Jasoos failed ultimately for reasons of costs, its beginning was far better than Metro… In Dino. This slide on the box office is a cause for concern in Anurag Basu’s box office prospectus.

Anurag Basu’s Declining Box Office Streak Raises Questions

Metro… In Dino is the next addition to the list of financially unbalanced films in Basu’s career. While Barfi! had been both a commercial as well as critical hit and received numerous awards, Jagga Jasoos tanked because of the extended production time and underwhelming storyline. Metro… In Dino is also added to the list of slow starters — a never-ending drop-in Basu’s opening weekends.

Trade experts attribute the movie’s flop to the fact that it was popular in the urban areas, had a niche genre, and received a weak promo push. Since action and family entertainers are ruling the roost now, Basu’s multi-starrer drama could not cut any ice.

