Home > Entertainment > Mexican Star Eugenio Derbez Condemns Deportations Of Latinos From US

Mexican Star Eugenio Derbez Condemns Deportations Of Latinos From US

Eugenio Derbez says ICE raids have turned Los Angeles into a “ghost town,” hurting families and the local economy. He defends undocumented Latinos as hardworking, not criminals, and highlights how "Acapulco" shows a positive side of Mexico rarely seen in the media.

Derbez plays the lead role in the TV show "Acapulco."
Derbez plays the lead role in the TV show "Acapulco."

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 01:24:03 IST

“Acapulco” star Eugenio Derbez said that Los Angeles has turned into “a ghost town” on weekends due to ICE raids.

Derbez said that Latinos are “targeted” by the authorities and stated that “It’s heartbreaking to see the kids crying when they see they’re taking away their mom, or their dad. I just can’t stand it. It’s heartbreaking.”

He added that the frequent raids by the ICE have changed Los Angeles completely. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids have reportedly ramped up in recent days to nab the immigrants living without papers.

Eugenio Derbez Claims Latinos Are Being Treated Like Criminals

“Everything is empty, the parks, the malls,” he said. “A lot of restaurants have closed” because there is a lack of “waiters or cooks,” so the “economy” is being affected as well, he was quoted as saying.

Derbez stated that just because the latinos don’t have the required papers, it doesn’t make them “criminals.”

You can’t be a criminal if you are working “14 hours a day to send money back home,” he added.

Talking about his show “Acapulco,” he said that his favorite part of it is “this different side of Mexico.”

He lamented that he is “tired of watching the news, and every time they talk about Mexico,” they show only “cartels, drugs, violence.”

Derbez Showers Praise on Latinos 

Derbez continued that Latinos are “beautiful and hardworking people.”

“We are honest, loyal” and living in the United States to “fulfill a dream,” he added.

He concluded by saying that “despite being targeted and deported, and being called criminals,” Mexican firefighters were in action straightaway when “Los Angeles was burning down.”

Eugenio Derbez is a Mexican artist renowned for a career that spans across decades. His hit TV shows include La Familia P. Luche and Al Derecho y al Derbez. 

He later transitioned to Hollywood through movies such as Instructions Not Included, How to Be a Latin Lover, and CODA.

Eugenio Derbez is known as an actor who represents Latinos on a global stage.

Eugenio DerbezLatinoslos angeles

