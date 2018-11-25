MH Ambareesh: Veteran actor and former Union Minister MH Ambareesh passed away on Saturday at the age of 66 years. Ambareesh took his last breath at around 10:15 pm in a hospital after a complaint of uneasiness in the chest. The actor was also known as Karnataka's 'Rebel Star' and here is the list of top 10 films of his career.

He was a great personality and a superstar, who had shared the big screen with actors like Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ananth Nag, Shankar Nag, Shivaraj Kumar, Ravichandran, Upendra, Devaraj, Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Darshan. Besides Kannada, Ambareesh has also acted in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi movies. Remembering the legend actor, Her are top 10 films of Karnataka’s rebel star.

Calling Ambreesh a dear friend, Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy said that he was a rebel star who was loved by the people of southern India. Kumaraswamy said, “In his death, an era of love and affection in Kannada Film industry has ended. With Ambareesh I enjoyed a friendship that went beyond political affiliations and films. He was a rebel who was loved by all. He has carved a unique place in both politics and films. Ambareesh leaves back a legacy that will be cherished by his family, friends, fans, and followers. May his soul rest in peace his family and friends get the strength to bear this loss.

Naagarahaavu Bangarada Kalla Seethe Alla Savithri Zehreela Insaan Nagakanye Bangarada Gudi Manasinanthe Mangalya Prthima Kamala Dhairya Lakhsmi

