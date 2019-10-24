Mia Khalifa sexy photos: Mia Khalifa was a part of the porn industry for only 3 months but she continues to be a fan’s favourite till now. Despite her brief stint, Mia Khalifa not only managed to emerge as the most viewed performer on Pornhub but also landed in controversies that were just enough to make her a social media sensation worldwide. After all, about 17.8 million followers on Instagram is no small feat.
While the diva continues to reveal different aspects of her life on popular media, it is her Instagram account that does all the talking to hook her fans to her profile. Along with her steamy photos, one aspect that shines through her profile is her love for food.
While her sexy photos attract attention for all the gorgeousness, food and Mia Khalifa present an irresistable combination. Don’t believe us? Take a look.
Honestly one of the toughest photo shoots I’ve ever done. Gallery was supposed to be 50 photos, but only 17 came out useable because I couldn’t stop eating the props and either had lettuce in my teeth, or one eye closed in the shots 😩😂 I MISS YOU, @blaisejoseph_, LETS SHOOT TOGETHER SOON PLEASE!!! #throwbackthursday #backincali
Wearing this bandana today for the first time since this shoot a year and a half ago, and it still smells like @la_barbecue. I feel like that scene in Monk when Tony Shalhoub gets his late wife’s pillow out of the closet when he misses her. Visuals of the scene in my story. I miss you and your MULTIPLE talents, @leannmueller1 ♥️ and your comedic relief, @aliiiiiiiiiiiic 😭♥️ #TexasForever
Earlier this year, Mia Khalifa bounced back in the limelight with an explosive interview with BBC. In the BBC’s HardTalk segment, the former pornstar has revealed that she earned only $12,000 from porn and it was really tough for her to lead a normal life post quitting the industry. Speaking about the attention garnered by her, Mia Khalifa has earlier said that most of it was negative. Calling it an eye-opener, she also expressed that she realises that her family, friends and relationships had to go through a lot because of it.
For the unknown, Mia Khalifa was compelled to leave porn after receiving harsh criticism from the Middle East world for an explicit video in which she was seen performing sexual acts in a hijab.
There’s a difference between editing and color correcting. I always ask for my rolls and stretch marks and imperfections to be left in, and to just have the color enhanced overall. Women need to stop posting photos edited and FaceTuned within an inch of their lives, you’re unrecognizable and unrealistic. (Photo by @thejennaleexx touched up by @blaisejoseph_ )
With time, Mia Khalifa has managed to brave it all and continues to be the talk of the town with her sultry and seductive photos that can make anyone go weak in the knees. It is her this quality that makes her one of the most followed celebrities on the Internet.