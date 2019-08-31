Mia Khalifa BBC interview: Former porn star Mia Khalifa opened up about her past in a recent interview Stephen Sackur on The BBC HARDtalk. Mia disclosed why her family disowned her after she joined the adult film industry. Watch the full interview here.

Mia Khalifa BBC interview: Former porn actor Mia Khalifa talked about her experience being a part of the adult industry and what she had to go through after leaving it. In a recent interview with Stephen Sackur on The BBC HARDtalk, Mia explained how her family decided to disown her after they found out she was a pornographic actor.

The adult film actor told in the interview she wanted to do something different and out of the box. She was very rebellious and after taking the big step it was shocking for her own self. In the early days, her family had no idea about what she was doing but when they came to know they disowned her. In the beginning, she felt completely alienated not just because of the family but also because of people around her. Mia had to go through a hard time when she decided to quit the porn industry in 2015. She felt alone and realized some mistakes aren’t forgivable. However, things have become better now.

Mia Khalifa was born in Lebanon by the name of Mia Callista. She shifted to Ameria with her parents when she was seven years old and did her schooling and graduation from there. She studied History at the University of Texas. Khalifa said, her lack of self-esteem led to her into the adult film industry. As per her, it doesn’t matter whether you belong to a great family or not so great family. Mia was overweight when she was a kid, she never got male attention as she was not attractive. Suddenly, she started to lose weight in the last year of college and it made a huge difference. After relieving compliments and validation, she didn’t want that to go away.

Mia also shared her experience while working in the porn industry and after she left it. She said she feels shameful in public as people see through her clothes. Mia has lost all the rights to her privacy after being a porn star. She talked about the post-traumatic stress she had to go through and how some bad decisions can be with you all life long.

The 26-year-old has transitioned her career into a social media personality today. She was raised as a Catholic but no longer practices it. Mia was the most searched porn star of 2016. Wath the full interview here:

