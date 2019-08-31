Mia Khalifa BBC interview: In a recent interview with Stephen Sackur on the show BBC Hardtalk, former pornstar Mia Khalifa talked about her past. Mia opened up about the headscarf controversy and why she decided to quit the porn industry. Check out Mia Khalifa BBC interview, Mia Khalifa Hijab controversy, Mia Khalifa life after adult films and more.

Mia Khalifa BBC interview: Former porn star Mia Khalifa has recently spoken to BBC Hardtalk on several issues related to the porn industry and her experience in it. In conversation with Stephen Sackur, the actor opened up about many sensitive issues and controversies she has had to face. One of the topics she has addressed in the 30-minute interview is the hijab controversy, revolving around a porn scene in which she is wearing a hijab, which incidentally is one of the most-watched porn videos ever. She may have worldwide fame but Mia Khalifa also got death threats from Muslims, who found it quite offensive.

In the interview, Mia spoke of the hijab scene. She said she knew it was going to provoke extreme reactions but then she had no choice but to do the scene even though she didn’t want to. She told Stephen Sackur that when she told the makers of the porn video that it will get her killed, they laughed it off. It must also be said the US attack on Iraq and Afghanistan also put the Lebanese American in the media spotlight for being the token middle-eastern woman at the mercy of people’s fetishes and perversions.

When asked why she didn’t refuse to do the scene, Mia said she was too scared and nervous at the same time. Though she wasn’t forced to do the scene, she admitted at being intimidated. After the hijab porn went viral, Mia garnered a lot of attention. She also got death threats from religious groups including the ISIS terrorist group. Mia also told that she was targeted by some groups online who threatened to behead her. They also sent her mock-up photos of her own execution. After this incident, Mia said she decided to leave the porn industry. On seeing the photos, Mia said she was terrified but didn’t show them she was weak. The former porn star said she never blamed the groups for her leaving the porn industry because she didn’t want them to feel their death threats had affected her.

Retired adult actress @miakhalifa tells @stephensackur she held deep reservations over wearing a hijab in a porn scene – a decision that led to threats against her. "I verbatim told them 'You guys are going to get me killed', she said, adding she was too "intimidated" to refuse. pic.twitter.com/0raHNnCYAj — BBC HARDtalk (@BBCHARDtalk) August 22, 2019

Apart from the hijab controversy, Mia also shared her experience of working in the porn industry and after she left it.

For her, she said it’s a big deal to give the interview and talk about her past openly as it stresses her. She said many female porn actors reached out to her and related their situation with her. The BBC interview will be a motivation for all the porn stars out there and they can also speak up about their experience and come out of the trauma. Mia also said that porn affects relationships as what is shown there doesn’t happen in reality and after watching porn, couples might expect similar things from their partner.

The former pornstar was born in Lebanon and was named Mia Callista. She changed her name to Mia Khalifa later. She moved to the US when she was 7 years old. Mia joined the porn industry when she was 21 and was one of the highest-ranking adult pornstars on Pornhub. She was a porn actor for a year, from 2014 to 2015. Apart from this, she has also been a sports commentator and webcam model. After leaving the adult industry, Mia worked as a bookkeeper in Miami for some time.

Today the 26-year-old has transitioned into a social media personality. In 2018, pop band Timeflies dedicated a song to her titled Mia Khalifa. She was the most searched porn star of 2016 and three years after leaving the industry, she was the second-highest pornstar searched on Pornhub.

