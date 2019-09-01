Mia Khalifa BBC interview: In her recent interview with BBC, Former pornstar Mia Khalifa has talked about her life post her brief stint in porn industry. It was the Hijab controversy that made her bid goodbye to the adult film industry.

Mia Khalifa BBC interview: Mia Khalifa was in the adult film industry for a brief period of 3 months but she is impacted by that decision till date. Despite being at the peak of the career, Mia decided to call it quits after a video of her wearing Hijab invited fire from not just religious fundamentalists but also ISIS.

In her latest interview with BBC HardTalk host Stephen Sackur, Mia said that even before filming the scene, she told her producers, “You mother******* are going to get me killed” and they laughed it off. She could not do anything about it because she was intimated at that time. Within a month, she submitted her resignation letter and never looked back.

However, the decision to leave the porn industry did not come without repercussions. On leading a life after her brief stint in pornography, she said that post-traumatic stress kicks in when she goes out in public. The stares she gets makes her feel that people can see through her clothes and it brings her deep shame. All of it makes her feel like she has lost all rights to her privacy. This is because she is one Google search away.

Ever since Mia has started speaking out about her experience, many young girls, who have been sex trafficked and forced into porn, reached out to her. She feels glad she did because other people feel the same way. She says that what needs to change is how women are brought into porn. It should be out of their own choice, lawyers must look after their contracts and, if that is too extreme, then they should be given some time to make a decision.

Sharing insights into her love life, Mia said that she is very lucky to have found a man who never heard of her. It was her who told him about her past and then he admitted that he did Google her because she has 5 million followers. He jokingly added that he would be crazy not to Google her. But, it was very hard for her to date men after it.

Currently, Mia Khalifa enjoys a star presence of approx.17 million followers on Instagram and the count doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. So does her popularity.

