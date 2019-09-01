Mia Khalifa BBC interview: Former porn actor Mia Khalifa recently opened up about her decision to quit the adult film industry. In the interview, she also talked about how she had low self esteem while growing up.

If Mia Khalifa could advice her 21-year-old young self, she would advice her to run. Run from the man who told her she was beautiful and should try modelling. This week, Former pornstar Mia Khalifa featured on BBC show HARDtalk with journalist Stephen Sackur and exposed several truths not just about herself but also about the nature of the porn industry.

Her childhood was like every other teenage girl. Weight, self esteem and lack of male attention clouded her thinking. After all, why wouldn’t it? Every single day, young women across the world are made self conscious about their bodies and the way they look by the million-dollar consumerist advertising industry. They are made to hate their bodies. Thus, when Mia lost several kilos in college and started being the centre of attention, she did not want it to go away.

On being approached by an agent, Mia says that her 21-year-old did not have the tools to know she was being taken advantage of, told lies and manipulated to do what they wanted her to do. Despite being ranked No. 1 on PornHub during the best phase of her career, Mia calls it a terrible decision.

She not just lost all ties with her family, received online death threats but also made just $12,000. However, she is not the only one. The nature of the porn industry is such. Young women in the industry do have any agent or manager who can help them understand the jargons mentioned in the contract, which is often made to sign at the spot. No one to tell them what to do. What she wanted to be her dirty little secret blew out across the world with the medium of videos garnering millions of views.

Life after leaving the porn industry hasn’t been easy either. Mia Khalifa says that she feels people can see through her clothes. She feels shame and a lack of privacy. Despite leaving the industry, she is looked down upon in the society, judged for her actions and getting rid of that image is hard. Would she ever get another chance? She says she is trying.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App