Mia Khalifa, a former porn star, in an interview to BBC, shared her experience on joining and quitting the porn industry. Mia Khalifa said her family disowned her after she joined the porn industry.

Former porn star Mia Khalifa opened about her struggle days and shared her story during an interview. Mia Khalifa who is known as one of the most beautiful women on this planet with having millions of followers on social media sites. The 26-year-old beauty ranks number 1 on various porn sites and she is one of the most searched personalities on the internet, a study said. During the interview, Mia Khalifa shared the reason behind joining and leaving the adult film industry.

Mia Khalifa shared her experience with the BBC and talked about how she entered the adult film industry. She said many other women reached her and shared similar stories in which women discussed the various aspects of the porn industry.

Mia Khalifa said after her interview came out, many people wrote e-mails to her. Her manager filters them, junks the waste things and sends the rest of the messages to her. Mia Khalifa said reading the words of some of these girls, who have been sex-trafficked and forced into porn, and all of these stories of girls whose lives have been ruined by it and by men, who have taken advantage of them, and by contracts that they didn’t even understand the jargon of, it makes her feel like, okay, maybe it was good that she started talking about it.

It’s been over 3 years since Mia Khalifa quit the adult film industry, still, she is one of the most viewed personality.

Sharing her personal experience, Mia Khalifa said has no personal life. Whenever she walks out, the way people stare at her, she feels like people can see through her clothes, And it brings deep shame.

She added her family also disowned her when they got to know about her work. She said she felt alone specially after she quit the porn industry and just realised some mistakes aren’t forgivable.

