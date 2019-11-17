Mia Khalifa controversy: Former adult star Mia Khalifa, who has been in headlines for the past many years, on Sunday landed in another soup

Former adult star Mia Khalifa is one of the most searched personalities over the internet. She began to appear in headlines after an interview, in which she opened up about her past and the decisions she took at that time. Although, the actress has embraced a gigantic fan base and has a million people who tend to follow her on social platforms. As her name is associated with the pornography industry, controversies are a vital part of it.

The most popular controversy was her video in which she had to wear a headpiece hijab, mostly worn by the Islamic or Muslim females. The video was featured on a video streaming website BangBros. This gained her a lot of popularity as well as criticism by the Islamic states accusing her of hindering their religious beliefs. By using a part of Muslim culture into adult videography.

She even received death threats through the internet. She also exclaimed in an interview that, she was not known for the consequences and the director made her do so. This incident happened between 2014-2015 while she was pursuing her career in the adult industry. After this incident, she also received a video in which her face was photoshopped and was beheaded. By this, she was scared enough to work.

The second one surfaced when a musical group iLOVEFRIDAY released their song in 2018 titled Mia Khalifa. On the internet, it got fame within very little time because of a name related to it. It was a diss to Mia Khalifa’s hypocritic comment which she made on the screenshot in which a woman was seen smoking while wearing a hijab. Offended by Mia’s comment iLOVEFRIDAY and followers got offended and made a diss track on her.

Talking about her personal life, she is a Lebanese-American Catholic girl born on February 10, 1993. Her real name is Mia Callista in her early days, she was indulged in webcam modeling. She got involved in the adult industry in October 2014 and till December she was one of the most searched internet personalities.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App