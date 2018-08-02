Lebanese-American model Mia Khalifa, who is a former porn star who ruled the pornographic world for 2 years, has now become a social media sensation. The former adult star, who is now pursuing her passion for sports, keeps sharing sultry photos and videos on her social media accounts which drive her fans crazy. Mia Khalifa on Thursday shared a photo from her holiday in Montreal and it has taken social media by storm.

Dressed in tight-fitted blue denim jeans along with a light blue top, Mia is looking extremely sexy as she gives that naughty expressions and sizzling pose to the camera.

Her black glares are adding to her charm. Mia’s big smile proves that she is having the time of her life in Montreal, Canada. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Mia Khalida wrote that she wants to eat a lot of food there!

Mia has now become a sports anchor and also hosts many sports shows. Mia is a crazy football fan and even loves ice hockey. She keeps treating her fans by posting some sexy and stunning photos and videos on her Instagram account. Her recent photo has gone viral on social media in no time and has taken the Internet by storm. Mia was one of the most popular porn stars on Pornhub and is still one of the most searched social media personality. Mia Khalifa has a huge fan base on social media and a number of followers on her Instagram account.

She began her career in the pornographic world in 2014 but soon quit in 2015 after which she went on hosting many sports shows and has also been anchoring for many sports events. Mia’s Instagram account is full of sexy and hot photos!

